In the long 8-hour gun battle between the army and terrorist, an army Colonel, Major among 5 killed in the Chanjumullah area of Handwara in Kupwara district. However, the operation has been successfully led as civilians are being safely evacuated from the place.

After 8 hours of intense gunfight between security forces and terrorists in the Chanjumullah area of Handwara in Kupwara district has come to end. According to PTI on Sunday, one commanding officer, 3 army jawans, major of 21 Rashtriya Rifles unit, 2 soldiers, one police jawan lost their lives.

Reports said Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Major Anuj, a Lance Naik, police sub-inspector Shakeel Qazi, and a rifleman was killed while performing the operation, their bodies had been recovered from the site of encounter. Army officials said that colonel Ashutosh had been part of several successful counter-terrorism operations.

On May 2, the army got the lead of some terrorists is hiding in the Rajwar forests area living. The encounter started by 3: 30 pm but before that Internet services were temporarily shut- down in the Handwara area.

The team of 21 Rashtriya Rifles and special operations group of police surrounded the place, and entered the house of a civilian to avoid a hostage situation, the battle continued 8 hours. The latest report came in, some civilian had been evacuated safely where 2 terrorists were killed.

An official statement said the anti-terrorist operation team abled to evacuate several civilians from the place. Based on the tip given by the intelligence bureau that some militants took the civilian inmates of a house in Kupwara district hostage, a team of 5 army personnel and K Police personnel entered the area and rescued several civilians from theirs. It further reads: During performing the operation heavy volume of fire done by militants, but the mission to extricate civilians was successfully done.

