PRO Defence said that during the Shopian Operation, powers vested under the AFSPA 1990 were exceeded. This comes after the inquiry ordered by the Army authorites into Operation Amshipora had concluded.

The investigations into the Shopian case, where three Rajouri locals were killed, in an encounter, will be conducted with utmost fairness and will be taken to their logical conclusion, Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said on Friday.

Army chief Naravane told ANI that Amshipora case investigations would be conducted with utmost fairness and would be taken to their logical conclusion, Indian Army was committed to the professional conduct of operations. He added that Indian Army has zero-tolerance for violation of established guidelines while operating in disturbed areas.

Meanwhile, the Army said earlier in the day that the inquiry ordered by the Army authorities into Operation Amshipora has concluded adding that during the operation, powers vested under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) 1990 were exceeded.

Also read:

Also read:

Also read: NIA arrests 9 terrorists from Kerala, West Bengal after multiple raids

Also read: Monsoon Session: BJP holds discussion over passage of Agriculture Bills

According to an official release, the inquiry has brought out certain prima facie evidence indicating that during the operation, powers vested under the AFSPA 1990 were exceeded and the Do’s and Don’ts of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) as approved by the Supreme Court have been contravened.

Consequently, the competent disciplinary authority has directed to initiate disciplinary proceedings under the Army Act against those found prima-facie answerable.

The evidence collected by the inquiry has prima-facie indicated that the three unidentified terrorists killed in Op Amshipora were Imtiyaz Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed and Mohd Ibrar, who hailed from Rajouri.

Their DNA report is awaited. Their involvement with terrorism or related activities is under investigation by the police.

Indian Army is committed to the ethical conduct of operations. Further updates on the case will be given periodically without affecting the due process of the law of the land.

Also read: PM Modi to attend two debates in this year’s ‘historic’ UNGA session: TS Tirumurti