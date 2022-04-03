On Friday evening in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district, two young boys, aged 24 and 26, were injured when a unit of the 12 Para (Special Forces) mistook them for rebels and fired at them.

The injured citizens were identified as Nokphua Wangpan and Ramwang Wangsu.

According to reports, the two were returning from fishing in a nearby river when army forces opened fire on them. The two were rushed to Dibrugarh’s Assam Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Officials claimed the situation in the region was “somewhat tense” after the two youths were shot.

As the anger evoked, the villagers claimed similar failed operation killed 13 villagers in Nagaland’s Oting district in December. However, the villagers had a meeting later and decided not to file charges.