An Indian Army jawan died on Friday evening after being hit by a stone on his head. According to reports, the soldier, identified as Rajendra Singh, was part of a Quick Reaction Team providing security to a Border Roads Organisation convoy. The convoy was passing through the Anantnag bypass tri-junction when a few youths hurled stones at the vehicle.

According to a report in The Statesman, Singh, 22, hailed from Badena village in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh. He joined the army in 2016 and is survived by his parents, according to the report.

Defence ministry spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia announced his death saying that the convoy which Singh was part of was attacked around 6 am today at the Anantnag bypass. He took a direct hit on his head and later succumbed to injuries. As per the statement, Singh was provided first aid and evacuated to 92 Base Hospital where he died.

The incident has come days after Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that there has been a significant decrease in the number of stone-pelting incidents and the recruitment of militants in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking at an event last week, during his 1-day state visit, Singh stressed that there along with the decrease in stone pelting incidents there has been a significant shift in the mood of the local people. He also announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the kin of seven civilians killed in a bomb explosion during an encounter in Kulgam.

KULGAM EXPLOSION

Earlier on Sunday, at least 7 civilians were killed after an explosion went off at an encounter site between militants and security forces in Kulgam district. The locals alleged that police left after retrieving the bodies of the militants and the site of the encounter was not cordoned off to people.

According to the police, after the encounter ended the locals rushed to the spot and went in too close before the forces could sanitise the area and got killed in a stray explosion.

