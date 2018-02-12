Gunner Kishore Kumar Munna had suffered splinter injuries during the cross firing by Pakistan army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Shahpur sector of Poonch sector on February 4. After battling for life for a week, he died at a military hospital in Jammu on Sunday. With Kishore's death, the toll in the ceasefire violations from across the border has gone up to 20.

With Kishore Kumar Munna's death, the toll in the ceasefire violations from across the border has gone up to 20 | Photo: ANI

An Army jawan, who was injured in Pakistan shelling in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, succumbed to his injuries at Udhampur’s Command Military Hospital on Sunday, an official said. Gunner Kishore Kumar Munna of 278 Field Regiment had suffered splinter injuries during the cross firing by Pakistan army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Shahpur sector of Poonch sector on February 4. After battling for life for seven days, the Army jawan died on Sunday. Hailing from Barmaha village of Chautham in Bihar, Kishore is survived by his mother Tolu Devi.

“Gunner Kishore Kumar Munna was a brave and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty”, said an army spokesman. A ceremonial farewell with full military honours would be held at Nagrota tomorrow following which his mortal remains would be taken to Patna in an aircraft and then to his hometown via road on February 13, he added. With Kishore Kumar’s death, the toll in the ceasefire violations from across the border has gone up to 20, which includes nine civilians.

Photo of army soldier Kishore Kumar Munna who succumbed to his injuries in Udhampur today, he had suffered injuries in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch sector on February 4 #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/mg3xdKAbqE — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2018

Over 75 people have been injured in the firing incidents and 50,000 people have already fled their homes in Jammu division. The opposition parties have constantly been targeting the NA government over the ceasefire violations, saying that the government is not taking stringent action against Pakistan. “Where is the 56-inch chest? Our people are getting killed and displaced daily but the BJP has been doing politics over the miseries of people,” said Vikar Rasool, Congress MLA.