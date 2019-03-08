Army jawan kidnapped by suspected terrorists in central Kashmir's Budgam district: Suspected terrorists on Friday kidnapped an Army jawan in central Kashmir's Budgam district. He was kidnapped from his residence at Qazipora area of Budgam. He has been identified as Mohammad Yaseen, a resident of Chadoora area of the district.

Army jawan kidnapped by suspected terrorists in central Kashmir’s Budgam district: Suspected terrorists on Friday kidnapped an Army jawan in central Kashmir’s Budgam district. He was kidnapped from his residence at Qazipora area late evening. He has been identified as Mohammad Yaseen, a resident of Chadoora area of the district. After the news about his abduction came, a joint team of police and Army rushed to the spot to ascertain the details. A massive hunt has been launched in Qazipora and adjoining areas to trace the abducted soldier. Yaseen is affiliated with Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry unit of the Army. Reports said that he was on currently on leave.

Last year, terrorists abducted Army soldier namely Aurangzeb from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. He was later killed and his bullet-riddled body was found in Pulwama. He was a resident of Poonch district of Jammu region.

#JammuAndKashmir: An army Jawan of (JAKLI Unit) Mohammad Yaseen reportedly kidnapped by terrorists from his residence in Qazipora Chadoora in Budgam, today late evening. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/oHhhG2wXlz — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2019

