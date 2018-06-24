An Army Major has been detained from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut in an alleged murder case of another Army Major's wife who resided in Delhi. The incident came to light after a 30-year-old woman's body was found in Delhi's cantonment area with her throat slit. The police upon investigation found that the woman was the wife of an army officer who had reported that she was missing.

The Police has detained an Army Major from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut in connection to an alleged murder case of another Army officer’s wife, who was recently transferred to Delhi. Major Nikhil Handa has been detained in connection to the death of a 30-year-old woman, wife of Major Amit Dwivedi who now resides in Delhi. Major Amit’s wife was found dead after they received a call from locals in Delhi about a woman’s body lying on the road. Meanwhile, Major Amit had complained to the police that his wife was missing, later it was found that the woman found on the road was Major Amit’s wife.

The Police has now detained Major Nikhil Handa, who had met Major Amit and his wife when both were posted in Nagaland. The accused has now been brought to Delhi for further investigation in the case.

Photo of Indian Army Major Nikhil Handa who was arrested in Meerut's Daurala earlier today. He is accused of murdering wife of another Indian Army major, who was found dead with her throat slit in Delhi's Brar Square yesterday pic.twitter.com/Jo9wciI6pu — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2018

Major Amit wife was found dead in Delhi’s cantonment area with her throat slit. Passers-by informed the police of a woman’s body lying on the road.

Following the probe, the police informed that upon further investigation, Major Amit’s wife on Saturday had gone to attend her physiotherapy session at the Army Base Hospital in Delhi’s cantonment area. An official vehicle assigned to the Army officer had dropped her to the hospital.

However, when the driver went to pick her back, he was informed that she did not turn up for the session. It was after that when Major Amit reported to the police that his wife was missing.

Following the initial protocols, after half-an-hour, Major Amit’s wife was found dead.

Reports say that Major Amit’s wife was spotted entering in a car near the Army hospital on Saturday. Initially, it appeared that she was run over by a car, but when the police examined the body, it was found that her throat was slit.

Making a statement in the case, the police has now informed that Major Nikhil Handa has visited Delhi on Saturday to meet Major Amit’s wife. He reached Delhi’s cantonment area and picked her up from there in his Honda City. The police also mentioned that the accused ran over his car in order to pretend it as an accident.

