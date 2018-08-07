4 soldiers including 1 Army Major were killed in a gunfight with a group of terrorists who were trying to infiltrate from the Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez region on Tuesday morning, August 7. While in the encounter, 2 terrorists were also shot dead, the army said in a statement. The incident comes a day after the Supreme Court adjourned a batch of hearing petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Article 35A.

Media reports say that there were 8 terrorists, among them 4 managed to escape and were shot dead

They were obstructed on the Line of Control (LoC) by the security forces, which further lead to a fierce gunbattle. Amid the ongoing encounter and the Army has called in extra personnel to go after the other terrorists, who managed to flee from Gurez, 125 km from Srinagar.

The incident comes after the Supreme Court on Monday, adjourned the hearing of a clutch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Article 35A, which grants the Jammu and Kashmir assembly to define permanent citizens of the state and also grants them special rights.

Meanwhile, a complete shutdown was observed in the Valley which was given by separatists leaders compromising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik, against petitions seeking to repeal Article 35A.

The apex court said on Monday that the just hearing has been postponed to August 27, as both the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir authorities sought an adjournment of hearings, citing the ongoing preparations for the local body elections.

