While the investigation in Major Amit Dwivedi's wife Shailza's murder case is underway, new information about the murder mystery has surfaced that the accused Nikhil Handa in the last six months had called Shailza 3,300 times. Reports say that Major Amit Dwivedi had caught his wife Shailza while she was talking to Nikhil Hand on a video call.

Days after police arrested Major Nikhil Handa in his alleged involvement in the murder case of another Army officer’s Amit Dwivedi’s wife Shailza Dwivedi, it has now come to surface that Nikhil Handa used to stock Shailza Dwivedi on Facebook and had gifted her a phone to keep in contact with her. In the last six months, Nikhil had called Shailza close to 3,300 times. According to media reports, it was a video call from Nikhil Handa to Shailza after which Amit got to knew about that something going on between his wife and Nikhil. Amit had caught her wife on a video call following which he had warned her to end all ties with Nikhil.

Reports say that Nikhil Handa a lot of times had orchestrated fights with his wife in order to show that all was not well between his marriage life, assuming that after knowing all this, Shailza might accept him.

As the investigation is progressing in the case, it has also come to light that after being warned by her husband not to meet talk or see Nikhil Handa anymore, Shailza wanted to end all ties with the Army officer. However, Nikhil Handa did not agree with this and wanted to marry Shailza. According to police reports, on Saturday, Nikhil Handa called Shailza Dwivedi and asked her to meet near Delhi Cantt area where Shailza Dwivedi due to some illness used to attend physiotherapy sessions at the Army Hospital.

Going by reports, Nikhil Handa picked her up in his Honda City near the Army Hospital and took her to some other place where both had a heated argument. Nikhil Handa was keen on marrying Shailza Dwivedi but she refused to and wanted to end all ties with the army officer.

According to some reports, Nikhil Handa has already confessed to his crime but nothing is confirmed as there are no official statements. Initially, the police had first suspected Amit Dwivedi behind Shailza’s death but after Nikhil Handa repeatedly changes his statements in the case, the police suspected him behind the murder.

Nikhil Handa had met Amit Dwivedi and his wife Shailza when both the army officers were posted in Nagaland. However, Amit Dwivedi had shifted to Delhi after he was transferred from Nagaland. Reports say that Nikhil Handa in order to get close to Shailza had befriended Amit Dwivedi and used to attend parties at Shailza’s house in Nagaland.

Talking about Shailza Dwivedi, according to Facebook intro and reports, she was an outspoken, confident and bright woman. Shailza Dwivedi during her participation in Mrs India-Earth 2017 contest gave her intro as a confident, bubbly, chirpy and happy go, lucky girl.” She had also raised her concern about the security of women in the country.

