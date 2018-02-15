A senior Army official has dismissed all the reports of a Madhya Pradesh's Lieutenant Colonel being caught in honeytrap by Pakistani agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Talking about the matter, the officer said all the reports are pure speculation. The statement by army official has come after a Lt Colonel was picked up by a team from the Army Headquarters, Delhi.

Rejecting the reports of an Army Lieutenant Colonel being caught in a honeytrap case, a senior Army official has said all the reports are pure speculation and the officer is back in the unit to perform his routine duties. The statement by army official has come after a Lt Colonel was picked up by a team from the Army Headquarters, Delhi. In the matter, Army’s counterintelligence (CI) and Military intelligence had conducted raids at the official residence of the army officer. Talking about the matter, a senior Army official said, “reports of detention of officer, ‘honey trapping’, money exchange at this stage are pure speculation and neither accurate nor substantiated. Details on the outcome of the enquiry will be intimated in the due course as per progress.”

After being questioned for a few hours at the Army headquarters, the Lt Colonel was taken to Lucknow for further investigation. According to a national daily, certain documents were also collected from the Colonel’s office as a part of the investigation. A preliminary enquiry was ordered by the Army on February 12 to discover the facts related to the suspected leakage of classified information from the digital devices of a Lt Colonel posted in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Some reports are saying that the Lt Colonel might be investigated in a corruption case. It is also being alleged that officer fallen victim to spear phishing emails due to which army’s confidential information got leaked.

Clearing the speculation raised by media, Army official said the army officer was only taken to headquarters for questioning as a part of the ongoing enquiry and nothing else. Digital evidence has been seized and sent for further forensic analysis. Therefore he will continue to perform his duty in Army unit. This is not the first honeytrap incident that has come to fore. Earlier, an Indian Air force Group officer posted at headquarters was questioned by the IAF’s counterintelligence wing on charges of spying. Following the incident, IAF officer was handed over to the Delhi Police for further investigation.