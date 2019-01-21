Army plans to buy over 3,000 Milan 2T anti-tank guided missiles from France: The wire-guided Milan 2T anti-tank missiles will halt the free movement of the Pakistani tanks most of which are capable of operating at night.

The Indian Army is planning to buy 3,000 Milan 2T anti-tank guided missiles from MBDA, France, as a reply to Pakistan Army’s proposal to procure 600 tanks including a batch of T-90 Main Battle Tanks (MBT) from Russia and VT-4 tanks from China. Apart from that Pakistan Army is also in the process of inducting Oplod-P tanks from Ukraine and 245 150mm SP Mike-10 guns from Italy to revamp its armoured fleet by 2025.

Pakistan will procure at least 360 battle tanks globally while 220 tanks will be produced indigenously with help from its close ally China. The field trial of the 120 SP Mike-10 guns and Oplod and VT-4 tanks have already been conducted by the Pakistan Army, reports said.

Though Pakistan lags behind India in terms of the number of armoured vehicles it operates, over 70% of the tanks in the latter’s armoury have the capability to operate during night and combat ready which is a matter of concern for the Indian Army. With the induction of the new tanks, Pakistani tanks will be able to hit targets 3 to 4 km deep inside the Indian territory. The MBDA Milan is a combat-proven, medium range, anti-tank missile system weighs only 7.1 kilograms and it can hit Pakistani tanks with pinpoint accuracy. The ATGM, which uses a wire-guided guidance system known as Semi-Automatic Command Line-of-Sight (SACLOS), is capable of destroying Pakistani tanks within a radius of 1 km.

At present India operates Russian made T-72, T-90 and Arjuna MBTs while Pakistan operates Chinese origin T-59, T69 and Al Khalid tanks. Chinese origin T-59 and T69 tanks comprise 30 per cent of Pakistan’s total tank strength while Al-Zarar tanks makes 20 per cent of the tank fleet. Apart from that, Ukraine origin T-80-UD and T-85 UD and upgraded version of T-59 tanks comprise the rest of the 50% of the tank fleet.

In a similar move, the Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) director B Gurudatta Prasad reportedly signed a contract worth Rs 760 (approx) crore with the Indian Army in New Delhi to manufacture and supply of Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs). Reports said the ATGMs and launchers will be manufactured at the Bhanur unit of the BDL in Telangana in technical collaboration with Russia.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More