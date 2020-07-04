Indian Army on Saturday has released a statement that stating that it is unfortunate that aspersions are being cast on how armed personnel are treated.

Indian Army on Saturday said that there have been malicious and unsubstantiated accusations regarding the state of the facility visited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the General Hospital at Leh on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ladakh with no prior notice or announcement on Friday, he interacted with the forces who are on duty. He met the soldiers who are undergoing treatment after the India-China standoff and told them that they are the inspiration of future generations.

The Army said that The Armed Forces give the best possible treatment to their personnel and It is unfortunate that aspersions are being cast on how our brave Armed Forces are treated. The Army clarified that the facility is part of the crisis expansion capacity of 100 beds and is very much part of the General Hospital complex.

The statement also said that the COVID-19 protocol had necessitated some wards of the General Hospital to be converted into isolation facilities. Hence, this hall which otherwise was normally used as a Training Audio Video Hall was converted into a ward ever since the hospital was also designated as COVID treatment hospital.

Also read: ‘Caste-ghost’ haunts in Andhra, community angle surfaces when some leader is arrested

Also read: Priyanka backs Sonia Gandhi’s demand for OBC reservation in NEET

The forces of both India and China are in a standoff in various regions of eastern Ladakh for several weeks now. The army further noted that the injured have been kept there since their arrival from Galwan to ensure quarantine from COVID-19 areas. The Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane and the Army Commander also visited the injured soldiers in the same location.

Also read: Mars Orbiter Mission: ISRO shares image of mysterious moon Phobos

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App