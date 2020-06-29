Bengal government is all prepared to market immunity-boosting sweets, the 'Arogya Sandesh' which is the state's new endeavor in increasing the immunity level will hit the shelves in another two months and will be priced within the reach of a common man.

Sweet loving Bengalis and those with a sweet tooth have something to cheer about amid the looming coronavirus pandemic; the West Bengal government has decided to come out with a ‘Sandesh’ which will only contain honey from Sundarbans and therefore will increase the immunity quotient.

Apart from honey that will solely be extracted from Sundarbans, cotton cheese made from cow milk will also be mixed to prepare the ‘Arogya Sandesh’, there will also be plucked out ‘tulsi leaves’ which will be used to make the ‘Bengali mithai’.

An animal resource development department official said that the Sandesh is expected to hit the shelves in another two months he further said that pricing of the ‘immunity mithai ‘will be within the reach of the common man.

It has also been emphasized that the ‘Sandesh’ will increase the immunity level but it is not an alternative or a COVID-19 antidote. There are no added preservatives or coloring ingredients added to the sweetmeat and it will purely be made on natural ingredients.

Sunderbans Affairs minister Manturam Pakhira said that the honey extracted for the Sandesh will only be collected from the beehives in places such as Jharkhali, Pirkhali, and various other regions of the Sunderbans.

