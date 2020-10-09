Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the health officials to work towards improving medical services in Arogyasri hospitals. His government has also come up with a unique system of grading hospitals based on how they tackle Covid-19 pandemic.

Taking stock of the Covid situation in the state, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the health officials to fill in the requirement of help desk – Arogya Mitras all across the state. CM said that Arogyasri hospitals need better medical services. More focus should be made on these helpdesks appointed at all Arogyasri hospitals.

Andhra Pradesh government has come up with a unique system of grading hospitals based on how well they tackle the pandemic. Though updated daily, the grading is presently being published every week. CM said that grading system should also be implemented for medical services and facilities in Arogyasri hospitals. He said that the entire process should be completed within 15 days.

He further added, stating that 6 major standards should be maintained in all hospitals. Infrastructure, doctor and paramedic accessibility, sanitation, standard medications and quality food. CM directed that all these six standards must be strictly enforced in Arogyashri hospitals. The same standards should be followed in all COVID hospitals too.

CM also said that the helpline number 104 call center should work more efficiently. He directed the officers to review the performance of this call center from time to time. ‘Allocation of beds should take place within half an hour of making the phone call. Medical kits should be available to those who are home isolated,’ said CM YS Jagan.