The activist later filed a complaint with Hyderabad Police said that they have registered the case and investigations are underway. As per reports, the matter was highlighted after the animal activists working with Compassionate Society for Animals were informed about the horrendous incident.

An animal activist from Hyderabad has alleged that some locals living at Sanskruthi Township near Infosys campus in Anojjiguda have poisoned some 100 stray dogs in the area. The activist later filed a complaint with Hyderabad Police said that they have registered the case and investigations are underway. As per reports, the matter was highlighted after the animal activists working with Compassionate Society for Animals were informed about the horrendous incident. Reports added that a reporter had shared the information about the poisoning of dogs with the animal rights activists.

Commenting on the matter the investigating police officer said that around 100 stray dogs were poisoned by the Telangana locals. Circle Inspector of Ghatkesar police station further added that they have received the complaint from an animal activist. He added that after they reached the incident spot, they conducted investigations but failed to recover any bodies.

Jammu and Kashmir urban local bodies elections 2018 LIVE updates: Polling begins for 422 wards under tight security

As per a report by TOI, a case has been registered under relevant sections and investigations are underway.

Hyderabad: Around 100 stray dogs in Ghatkesar allegedly poisoned by locals; Circle Inspector of Ghatkesar police station says, 'we've received this complaint from an animal activist. We didn't find body of any dog on the spot. Registered a case. Investigation going on'.#Telangana — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2018

While speaking to the leading daily, the animal activist Pravalika said that after she was informed about the incident, she immediately rushed to the spot and questioned locals about the incident.

INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala bats for Mayawati as next Prime Minister, says will unite opposition for 2019 polls

Later it was found that some people living near the township’s committee had hired dog killers. As per reports, the dogs were seen frothing and vomiting be several locals. The 100 stary dogs were reportedly killed on Friday.

The animal activist further alleged that the following killings took place under the supervision of township president and night security personnel.

Assembly elections: BJP set to lose Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, says opinion poll

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More