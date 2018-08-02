Three minor boys staying at a remand home in Bihar's Arrah were sexually molested and abused by seven inmates of the remand home that is located some 60 km from Patna. The victims told their families that they were sexually abused and beaten by seven of their inmates.

Three minor boys staying at a remand home in Bihar’s Arrah were sexually molested and abused by seven inmates of the remand home that is located some 60 km from Patna. The case of minor boys being molested at a remand home surfaced after a police complaint was filed on Wednesday. The following molestation case comes to light just a few days after it was reported that several minor girls were molested by the owner of a shelter home in Muzaffarpur, Brajesh Thakur. After the matter was reported, a police complaint was filed against the seven accused inmates.

Reports suggest that two of the victims who hail from Kaimur district and were booked by cops in a murder case, alleged that they were beaten and sexually molested to their family members during the hearing of their case at the court. Later, one more minor boy alleged that he was also sexually molested by the accused.

As per police reports, the boys told their families that they were sexually abused and beaten by seven of their inmates. The victims also had bruises an injury marks on their body. Commenting on the matter, the investigating police officer said that the boys were sent for medical tests and reports of the same are awaited.

According to reports, a local news channel aired the videos and photographs of the victims following which the police were pressed into action and the accused were detained from the remand house.

The matter was highlighted after the local channel had aired the interviews of the victims. In their ordeals, the victims said that they were sexually assaulted by the minors in the remand home.

