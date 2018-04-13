The Allahabad High Court on Friday afternoon, April 13, ordered the arrest of the BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl last year. The Unnao and Kathua rape case has hogged headlines in the past days and has received much attention on social media through hastags: #UnnaoHorror and #JusticeForAsifa.

The accused who has defended himself by saying that it the conspiracy of his opponents, has been charged under the POCSO Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code

3 FIRs have been filed in the rape case, in the first FIR Sengar has been accused in the rape case. the 2nd is in rioting, in which 4 people have been taken into custody. It also included alleged murdering the victim’s father in the judicial custody. The 3rd FIR relates to allegations against the victim’s father, who was later arrested under the Arms Act and jailed by the local cops. The teen from Unnao has accused the BJP UP MLA of raping her in June 2017. Advocate General Raghavendra Singh in the court on Thursday told the bench that on August 17, 2017, an application was sent to the Chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s office, which mentioned allegations of rape against the BJP MLA

The national capital witnessed a candle march organised by the Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to protest against the Kathua nd Unnao rape cases with the party leaders alleging that the daughters of the nation are not safe in the Narendra Modi government. Rahul was joined by his sister Priyanka and her husband Robert Vadraa long with many Opposition leaders, students, Congress party workers.

