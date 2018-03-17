UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Sunday lashed out at the BJP for trying its best to destroy the Congress party. She added that the grand old party was determined to fight the tyrannical Modi government. During her speech she also urged the party workers to leave their ego aside and work together for the welfare of the party.

Addressing the 84th Congress Open Plenary Session on Sunday, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi slammed NDA govt for trying to destroy the grand old party. She added that the saffron party will never succeed in cowering down the party. “In last 4 years, this arrogant govt has left no stone unturned to destroy Congress. But Congress has never cowered down and it will never cower down,” Ms Gandhi said. She added that the UPA government had formulated policies to get millions of people out of poverty.However, the present govt was trying to weaken them.

“Under the leadership of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh, the economy of this country flourished. Our government formed policies which lifted millions of people out of poverty. And today, the Modi government is weakening these policies,” she said. Ms Gandhi went on to say that PM Modi’s promises of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ and ‘Na khaaoonga na khaane doona’ did not mean anything and were aimed at garnering only votes.

She said her party was determined to fight the tyrannical Modi government and that people have realised that BJP’s promises made in the year 2014 were hollow. During her address, she also urged her party members to rise above their ego and personal ambitions and think collectively for the welfare of the party. “The victory of the party is the victory of the nation,” she said. The Congress leader said that the only thing on her mind was to make the party stronger. She said that for her Congress was not merely a party for her but an idea several years ahead of its time.

