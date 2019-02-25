Article 35A empowers the state legislature to define the state’s “permanent residents” and their special rights and privileges. It also disallows people living outside the state from buying or owning property there or to avail state-sponsored scholarship schemes.

Amid rumours of abrogation of Article 35A that gives special rights to the residents of Jammu and Kashmir, a strong resentment is brewing among the local population against the government. The whole valley has been seen buying fuel and other commodities aggressively from the last several days.

The worries among the commoners increased after the government detained dozens of Jamaat-e-Islami leaders, including its top leadership and other separatist leaders. Shops and other business establishments in city centre Lal Chowk and other parts of the valley have been closed as public transport also thinning out on the roads.

Due to the closure of markets after separatist leadership called for a shutdown, people stayed indoors. However, most people feared war-like situation, indefinite curfew and the rumours of the scrapping of Article 35A doing the rounds.

These movements have scared people to the extent that they fear for their lives. People were seen in long queues around grocery stores and vegetable vendors. Most of the petrol pumps in the adjacent districts of Srinagar have run dry, and thus most people have already fuelled their cars and stocked piles of eatables in their homes.

Moreover, the situation worsened on the night of February 23, when rumours surfaced over the murder of senior separatist leader Shabir Shah, who is lodged in Tihar Jail.

On the same day, there were also some directions from the government as well. Firstly, the health department asked all chief medical officers (CMOs) to stock their stores with important medicines, and all doctors on leave were asked to resume their duties on the next day. The Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution Department also ordered ration stores to stay open on Sunday as well. These orders at this time have made the situation appear all the more precarious. Even officials of the departments concerned admit quietly that the orders are phrased insensitively, in a manner that is creating uncertainty and panic.

Article 35A:

Article 35A empowers the state legislature to define the state’s “permanent residents” and their special rights and privileges. It also disallows people living outside the state from buying or owning property there or to avail state-sponsored scholarship schemes. It also forbids the J-K government from hiring people who are non-permanent residents, while as Article 370 of the Constitution grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

