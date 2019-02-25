Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said that abrogation of Article 35A will end state's accession to India. Addressing a press conference, Mehbooba said that if Article 35A is nullified, nobody will lift the national flag in Kashmir. Asserting that the state is the only Muslim-majority in the country and it acceded to India under certain conditions, Mehbooba warned any fiddling with Article 35A, which is part of Article 370, will nullify the state's accession to India.

Mehbooba Mufti says Article 35A abrogation will end Jammu and Kashmir’s accession to India: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said that abrogation of Article 35A will end state’s accession to India. Addressing a press conference, Mehbooba said that if Article 35A is nullified, nobody will lift the tricolour in Kashmir.

Asserting that the state is the only Muslim-majority in the country and it acceded with India under certain conditions, Mehbooba warned any fiddling with Article 35A, which is part of Article 370, will nullify the state’s accession to India.

Mehbooba’s remarks came just a day before when Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Article 35A From February 26 to 28. Former chief minister said that she did not compromise on the issue of Article 35A during the PDP-BJP coalition government, because its abrogation would end the constitutional relationship with the country.

