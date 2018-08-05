Normal life was affected in Kashmir on Sunday after various organisations called complete shutdown. The protests were called against 'tinkering' of Article 35A, which grants special rights and privileges to residents of Jammu and Kashmir. The Supreme Court on Monday will hear a plea challenging the constitutional validity of Article 35A.

Various organisations in Kashmir on Sunday called complete shutdown, affecting normal life in various districts of the state. Shops and businesses were not operating as people were on the roads protesting against ‘tinkering’ of Article 35A, which empowers the Jammu and Kashmir state’s legislature to define permanent residents of the state and provide special rights and privileges to those permanent residents. Supporting the protest called by various organisations in the Valley, separatist leader and chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, earlier in the day, tweeted, “Hurriyat leadership and activists stand caged in homes while our offices raided, complete protest strike being observed throughout against the mischief to change the demography of the state and its disputed status through “legal “challenge” to Art 35A.”

However, as per various media reports, no loss of life was reported from the Valley. Security agencies and state police were on their toes to keep the law and order in order.

The Supreme Court will hear a petition on Monday challenging the constitutional validity of Article 35A. Meanwhile, intelligence agencies have warned the state government of revolt, if the Supreme Court passes an adverse order on Article 35A.

Jammu and Kashmir NN Vohra has asked the Supreme Court to defer the hearing on Article 35A till local body and panchayat elections due in October. Opposition parties, including Omar Abdullah’s National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), were also supporting rallies in support of Article 35A in the various parts of the state.

Representing the government in the Supreme Court, Attorney General KK Venugopal has warned the Supreme Court’s three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, saying that matter was a sensitive one.

As a precautionary measure, the authorities have suspended the Amarnath Yatra and train services in the state due to the strike called by separatists in the state.

