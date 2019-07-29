People's Democratic Party chief and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti urged National Conference president, Dr. Farooq Abdullah to convene all-party-meeting against the rumored plan of the centre of abolishing Article 35A.

People’s Democratic Party chief and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti had requested National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah to present a united front against the rumoured plan of the centre of dismissing Article 35A.

Mehbooba Mufti wrote in her twitter account that recent developments on 35A have caused a sense of panic among the people of Jammu and Kashmir. She also requested Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Dr Farooq Abdullah to organise an all-party meeting. She had requested him to forge a united front in order to stand against the rumoured plan of the centre of ending Article 35A.

Reacting to Mufti’s tweet, Farooq Abdullah told news agency ANI that he is quite positive about this and want to call an all-party meeting this week to resolve the problem.

However, article 35A allows special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir and provides special rights and privileges to the people of the state. There have been rumours that Narendra Modi government are planning to abolish the Article 35A before August 15. Reports said the government is set to send 100000 troops to some of the sensitive zones in the state of Jammu and Kashmir for the security of the state before making the news public.

The former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir added, if the central government abrogate article 35A, then they will have to go back to 1947 and abrogate every article of Indian constitution.

However, J&K Governor’s advisor on Home Affairs K Vijay Kumar rejected the rumours of troops movement. He also termed it rumour-mongering and added that bringing of more troops in Jammu and Kashmir is a routine exercise.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App