Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday expressed her thoughts on Article 35A hearing in the Supreme Court. The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said that there is a wave of anxiety and panic amongst the people over Supreme Court's hearing.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday took to Twitter to express her thoughts on Article 35A controversy. Mehbooba Mufti, in her tweet, made it clear that there is anger among the people of Jammu and Kashmir over Article 35A hearing in the Supreme Court. On Twitter, she said, “Even though the deferment of hearing on Article 35 A is not a solution, it has brought interim relief to the people of JK. But with uncertainty looming over its status, it has unleashed a wave of anxiety and panic amongst the people of J & K.”

The remarks by the Peoples Democratic Leader (PDP) chief comes hours after the Supreme Court adjourned the hearing on petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Article 35A, which guarantees special rights to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The Supreme Court has fixed August 27 as the next date of hearing in the matter.

Meanwhile, normal life was affected in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the Valley region, on Sunday as the complete shutdown was called by separatists. Shops and businesses were also closed on Monday as the protest enters its second day.

However, this is not the first time that Mehbooba Mufti has expressed her thoughts on the matter, earlier, while speaking on the matter, she said if Article 35A is scrapped, there won’t be anyone left in the Valley to carry the tricolour.

