The Supreme Court on Friday will hear 5 petitions challenging the validity of Article 35A of the Constitution which gives special status to permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, restrictions were imposed on Thursday in the state to prevent protests called by separatists in support of Article 35A.

The contentious article was added in the constitution by a Presidential Order in 1954. It accords special rights and privileges to the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir and denies the right to buy property to any outsider.

The Supreme Court on Friday will hear 5 petitions challenging the validity of Article 35A of the Constitution which gives special status to permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir. Ahead of the hearing, Separatist leaders Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik, under the banner of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) had called for a two-day shutdown on Thursday and Friday across the state.

The matter is listed to be heard before a bench comprising cheif Justice Dipak Mishra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud.

RESTRICTIONS IMPOSED

Meanwhile, restrictions were imposed on Thursday in the state to prevent protests called by separatists in support of Article 35A.

“Restrictions have been imposed in areas under the jurisdiction of Nowhatta, Khanyar, Rainawari, M.R. Gunj and Safa Kadal police stations while partial restrictions will remain in force in areas under Kralkhud and Maisuma police stations on Thursday and Friday,” a police statement said on Thursday.

RAILWAY SERVICES SUSPENDED

Adding to the woes of the people of the state, railway services between Baramulla and Bannihal towns have been suspended for two days, in wake of the protests called by the separatists.

Though the restrictions imposed are preventive in nature as per the police officials, huge number of paramilitary personnel have been deployed in the areas under restrictio ns.

DEMAND FOR HEARING ADJOURNMENT

Earlier, the state administration approached the Supreme Court seeking adjournament of the August 31 hearing in view of upcoming local body in the state. Though the dates for the elections have not been finalised, but they are likely to be held in September.

WHAT IS ARTICLE 35A?

The contentious article was added in the constitution by a Presidential Order in 1954. It accords special rights and privileges to the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir and denies the right to buy property to any outsider.

The article has also been criticised as it denies property rights to women who marry those from outside the state. The provision also applies to their heirs.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More