Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 scrapped: Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal has asked people to not send him anymore friend requests because his friend list has crossed the 5,000 limit. He became an overnight sensation after his speech on abrogation of Article 370 in the lower house.

BJP Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, who made headlines yesterday for his impressive speech with regard to supporting Article 370 has requested people to not send him any more friend requests on Facebook as his friend list has crossed 5,000 limit.

Supporting abrogation of Article 370 by the BJP-led government at the Centre, he said nobody ever thought about Ladak’s representation as a Union Territory despite several requests made by its leaders but BJP did. He said Ladakh was happy to be regarded as an integral organ of the Centre and also lashed out at the previous governments for overlooking Ladakh.

During his speech in Lok Sabha, he could be seen shunning the Opposition with his presence of mind as he taunted them to not lose patience. The parliamentarians enjoyed his wit and presentation as not many could distract Ladakh’s sole representative from giving the best speech of his life.

The 34-year BJP leader had blamed former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah for underdevelopment in the state.

Ladakh, after the abrogation of Article 370 has been reorganised into a Union Territory with the bill being passed in both houses of the Parliament. The region was earlier part of Jammu and Kashmir but with revocation of state’s special status, two union territories have been carved out.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised the young BJP MP for delivering an impeccable speech in the Lok Sabha and said Namgyal represented the aspirations of people from Ladakh. His speech went viral as people across the country lauded his convincing oration and presence of mind.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App