Information Bureau (IB) rejected the reports of rift between CRPF officers and Jammu and Kashmir Police. Addressing media, IB official said fake Twitter accounts are spreading false information and trying to disturb the peace in Valley. Earlier the day, reports have emerged claiming a rift between CRPF and J&K police after security forces did not allow a pregnant woman pass by because she did not have curfew pass.

Amid the reports of rift between Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force personnel, the officials have clarified that there was no such animosity between the forces and said the reports were baseless.

The reports of dispute between CRPF and Indian Jammu Kashmir police emerged after Pakistani journalist Wajahat Saeed Khan tweeted that a Muslim Kashmiri policeman shot and killed five Indian CRPF personnel in a blue on the blue attack after they did not allow a Kashmiri pregnant woman pass by because she did not have the curfew pass.

The CRPF called the tweet a malicious attempt and said such baseless reports should not be believed. It said that all the security forces were working in coordination and bonhomie and that patriotism and tricolour were the core of their existence. The security forces added that their uniform colour might vary, but they stood united for the country.

The malicious content of this tweet is absolutely baseless and untrue. As always, all the security forces of India are working with coordination and bonhomie. Patriotism and our tricolour lie at the core of our hearts and existence, even when the color of our uniforms may differ. pic.twitter.com/1Rhrm09dPN — 🇮🇳CRPF🇮🇳 (@crpfindia) August 12, 2019

Jammu and Kashmir police officer Imtiyaj Hussian also cleared the air on rift rumours saying truth had the ultimate power to destroy the imagined world of those making fabricated claims. He also slammed Pakistani journalist for propaganda and asked him if he was living in a fantasy world.

Slamming the news, another official said everything was fine and that such claims were made to fuel people’s sentiments.

Section 144 was imposed in the state soon after the Centre abrogated its special status. Though the Centre had lifted-off curfew for Friday hours following which there were massive demonstrations against the forces. In response, the security forces attacked the locals with pellets and tear gas, though no national media reported the incident and it was international media that brought the incident to everyone’s notice.

