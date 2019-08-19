Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad has demanded the Centre reverse its decision on Article 370 saying people were unhappy in the valley. Trinamool Congress Mamata Banerjee also condemned the move saying human rights were being violated on the occasion of World Humanitarian Day.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee slammed BJP-led Centre yet another time for revoking Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

In a tweet this morning, she said human rights were being violated in Jammu and Kashmir on World Humanitarian Day, and added that she would pray for human rights and peace in the valley.

Underlining that human rights violation was close to her heart, she referred to her 21-day protest against custodial deaths in 1995.

Meanwhile, Congress strongman and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad has asked the Centre to release the detained political leaders. He demanded that the BJP-led government reverse its decision.

Claiming that abrogation of Article 370 has been proved wrong, Azad said nobody in the state was happy and hence, the government should restore normalcy by nullifying its move.

Today is World Humanitarian Day. Human rights have been totally violated in #Kashmir. Let us pray for human rights and peace in #Kashmir 1/2 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 19, 2019

The Centre on August 5 revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and announced the bifurcation of the state in two separate union territories carving out Ladakh as the second union territory.

The state administration has begun gradual easing of restrictions with the Jammu region, while curfew has been realized in several parts of Kashmir as well. Today, 95 out of 190 schools reopened in the valley, though most of them wore a deserted look due to less student turn out. The landline services have been restored in several parts of Jammu.

Reports related to clash have also surfaced ever since the restrictions were relaxed in the state, though mainly, the incidents have been reported from Srinagar.

Reuters reported that curfew has been re-imposed in parts of Srinagar following clashed between security forces and locals. The police, reportedly resorted to tear gas, pellets to curtail the movement of protesters who pelted stones on them.

