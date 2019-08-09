Article 370 abrogation: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti had said meddling with Article 35 A is like flirting with gunpowder and the people of Jammu and Kashmir will not only burn the hands of those who would try to touch the two articles but also their entire body.

The myth propagated by the Congress, the Left and other regional parties including the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the National Conference (NC) that Article 370 and Article 35A are immutable, has been proved wrong. Even 5 days after the Centre scrapped Article 370, Kashmir is peaceful and the Centre’s move hasn’t amounted to “aggression” in the Valley as claimed by NC vice-president Omar Abdullah. Except for the Line of Control, the much-expected trouble didn’t prop up despite PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s tall claims. Mehbooba had said meddling with Article 35 A is like flirting with gunpowder and the people of Jammu and Kashmir will not only burn the hands of those who would try to touch the two articles but also their entire body. Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi aptly said Articles 370 and 35 A not only halted economic growth but also gave rise to terrorism and corruption. Due to terrorism, over 41,500 people have lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir since 1989.

Anyone can be bought

Home Minister Amit Shah was right to say that only three families of the Valley immensely benefited from Article 370 while the plight of ordinary Kashmiris was brushed under the carpet. Vested interests brainwashed innocent Kashmiri youth and asked them to pelt stones on security forces, show ISIS and Pakistani flags during protests to humiliate India. Here, I would like to ask senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad two questions — “Where was he when Kashmiri youth were being paid by Pakistani agents to pelt stones on security forces? Who snatched schoolbags from Kashmiri students when the kids of the high and mighty pursued their studies and careers abroad?”

If Azad had full knowledge about the recent developments that have taken place in Kashmir, he wouldn’t have said that “NSA Ajit Doval was paid by the BJP to talk about peace in Kashmir”. Instead, he would have asked the CBI to make public the names of Kashmiri separatist leaders who were paid by their Pakistani bosses. The most interesting thing is that Azad, who is paid by the Government of India for being a Rajya Sabha member, has forgotten his duties and parrots the line of the ISI and Pakistan. Can anybody answer — How many times did Azad visit Jammu and Kashmir in the last six months? But the Congress leader is shedding crocodile tears for Kashmiris and trying to pass on wrong information to the people of the state, the way he did it to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi during 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Azad, along with other Congress leaders, ignored the ground reality of the growing popularity of the BJP and now he is repeating the same mistake. He has no roadmap for the development of Kashmir.

Strike when the iron is hot

Article 370 was creating doubts over Jammu and Kashmir’s relations with India and it was a historical blunder. Now time is ripe to rectify the mistake when Pakistan is on its knees. In the Mahabharata, Krishna had advised Arjuna to kill Karna when he was defenceless. We should learn from Mahabharata and pierce Pakistan’s armour when it is reeling under acute economic crisis. Pakistan, a country that has used terrorism as a weapon against India, is a terror haven. The neighbour has granted sanctuary to terrorist organisations to run their offices from its soil hassle free. Osama bin Laden, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Haqqani network are to name a few.

Is it a fight for Kashmir’s right?

Kashmir’s struggle for independence has lost its identity and direction after radical elements hijacked the movement and Pakistani national flag and ISIS flags appeared in the background. India can’t afford another Pakistan on the Western front on the basis of religion. Where has the so-called secular mafia vanished? If we go by the so-called secular theory, a secular India will be surrounded by several Islamic countries created due to the country’s own mistake. India is perhaps the only country where people shy away when they hear the words — Nationalism and Hindu. If you are talking about Muslim majority in Kashmir, you must respect the Hindu majority. Where are the Kashmiri Pandits? Who drove them out of Kashmir? Shouldn’t they be allowed to return to Jammu and Kashmir with guaranteed protection from the more populous Muslims? At the same time, India can’t ignore the plight of the people of Ladakh and Jammu if we go by Pakistan’s doctrine of “Muslim majority Kashmir” and undermine the sacrifice of the Kashmiris and jawans who sacrificed their lives for us.

Notorious game plan

Terrorism or terror organisations have become the cash-cow for Pakistan’s economy. Pakistan created trained and used Taliban fighters against the USSR to get US dollars and weapons. With ISIS on the ventilator, Pakistan is trying to regroup the Taliban and other terrorist organisations under the ISI umbrella to drive India out of Afghanistan where New Delhi has invested billions of dollars for the development of the country and trying to restore peace and normalcy. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has already got US President Donald Trump’s assurance on military sales worth $125 million to support Islamabad’s F-16s on the pretext of peace talks with the Taliban and there is no doubt that terrorism will rear its ugly head in Afghanistan, if a vacuum is created after the withdrawal of NATO forces from the country. It is needless to mention here that the dreaded ISIS was created in Iraq after US forces left the country. Pakistan is trying to reenact the scene in Afghanistan with the help of China. Of course, terror needs a new address than Pakistan. Modi’s masterstroke has caught Pakistan, and the Congress, by surprise and both are crying foul. Their language matches indeed!

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App