The Centre on August 5 abrogated Article 370 which granted special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. It's Day 5 of lockdown and reports related to restrictions relaxations are rife.

The state of Jammu and Kashmir has been in constant turmoil since the abrogation of its special status. Section 144 has been imposed in the valley and there has been no regular movement except for the hours when curfew restrictions are eased by the forces.

The abrogation of special status has been condemned by the Opposition as well as Jammu and Kashmir natives. The government employees working there who have been strictly asked to reach the office have raised concerns over no vehicle movement in the state. The offices have reportedly made special arrangements for its employees to ensure they reach office.

Developments So Far:

Incidents of stone-pelting have been reportedly minimal in the valley. A total of 25,000 additional paramilitary forces is operational in the state. The state has been in unrest since the very day of abrogation with no connectivity with the outside world. Sources now suggest that phone has been arranged at Lal Chowk DC office and people are queued up outside to make calls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his televised address had assured that the curfew will be eased for Eid and a similar assurance came from Governor’s office also. The office notified that restrictions will be eased for Friday prayers while decision over Eid security situation will be intimated later. The PM had also assured that shops will be open prior to Eid so that people could buy essential commodities such as animals, food etc. to celebrate the special occasion.

Reportedly, there is no such restriction against the movement of vehicles in the valley and as far as the people are concerned they are being allowed to move out in a group of two or three to continue with their daily business. Some shops are open for the stipulated duration with the security forces keeping an eye on the distribution of commodities.

A day after the revocation of Article 370, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had also visited the valley with pictures of him having Biryani with locals surfaced on social media. The idea was to give an impression that the ground situation wasn’t as bad as it was being speculated. Many dubbed Doval’s move as a manufactured attempt to veil the current situation in the valley.

Meanwhile, the opposition has been barred from entering the valley as Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad was sent back from Srinagar airport despite being the state representative in Rajya Sabha. Likewise, Left leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja were detained at the Srinagar airport this morning despite having governor Satya Pal Malik’s permission to meet their ailing MLA and other party workers in the valley.

Curfew was imposed prior to revocation of special status with many speculating the nullification of Article 35A. The worried regional parties reached Governor Satya Pal Malik’s office time and again to get clarity on the situation and they were assured that decision on Article 370 would not be taken without their consideration. The delegation headed by PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti and NC’s Omar Abdullah also wanted an official statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre by August 5. The statement was certainly given, the suspense was broken when Home Minister Amit Shah in the Parliament scrapped Article 370 and announced Jammu and Kashmir’s integration with the Indian state.

Soon after the regional party leaders were detained and escorted to guest house citing threat to internal security. Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have been in detention since then and there hasn’t been much information on their whereabouts except that they were shifted to a new guest house.

