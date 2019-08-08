Congress leader Tehseen Poonawalla had sought urgent hearing in the Supreme Court over review of situation in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in the state. The court, in response, has rejected his demand.

With the ramifications of Article 370 pacing up, among the ones protesting the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status was Congress leader Tehseen Poonawalla who had filed a petition seeking an urgent hearing in the Supreme Court over Centre’s sudden decision to quash Article 370 in the state.

In the petition, he had demanded the withdrawal of Section 144 imposed in the state along with quashing of regressive measures like blockage of phone connectivity, internet and news channels. He also requested the setting up of a judicial commission to scrutinize developments in the state after Article 370 was scrapped.

In response, the Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed Tehseen’s plea of urgent hearing that sought review of the situation in the valley. The Congress activist in his petition had claimed that there was a categorical violation of fundamental rights prescribed under Article 19 and Article 21 of the Constitution.

Supreme Court bench headed by Justice NV Ramana said the matter would be placed before Chief Justice of India for listing. https://t.co/k5ankMiAWc — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019

The court told Poonawalla that the bench would hear the matter in its due course and that it would be placed before Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi for listing.

The situation hasn’t been normal in the valley since the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. Former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah have been kept in house arrest, though several reports yesterday hinted at the possibility of normalcy in the state with people resuming business.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval also visited the valley with pictures of him having Biryani with locals made rounds on social media. The Opposition dubbed those pictures as paid and said anyone can be bought to pose in pictures. Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad also mocked the Centre for circulating manufactured pictures to give the impression things were getting back to normal in the Kashmir.

