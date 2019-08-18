Article 370: The government will adopt a four-point blueprint to prevent violence in Kashmir and bring normalcy to the state which is set to get divided into two Union Territories. According to reports, Hurriyat, mainstream politicians, stone-pelting youth, terrorists and religious leaders will be closely watched. The move comes nearly after two weeks of lockdown in Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370.

The first group has been called movers and shakers, apparently referring to Hurriyat and mainstream leaders. They will be closely watched. Most among them are currently either behind bars or under house arrest. These include two former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehboooba Mufti. Also, Hurriyat (G) leader and Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq are also under house detention. Geelani continues to lie under house arrest from the last nine years.

The second category of people who government think can incite violence is stone-pelting youth. These are mostly people whose age is between 14-30. According to the government’s blueprint, the family members of these youth need to sign a bond that their kin will not resort to stone-pelting again. They are seen as key people who often hit the streets and express their anger. Even, they also try to help trapped terrorists flee.

The third group is Hizbul Mujahideen, Jaish-e-Mohammad and like-minded organisations. The government feels the Army will deal with them. The security forces will ensure no infiltration takes place from across the border.

The fourth category is the influencers. They are mostly religious leaders who led prayers and deliver sermons. The government will keep an eye on these leaders and if they try to incite violence they will be immediately arrested.

However, the question is will the government succeed in bringing normalcy to Kashmir. The people of the state particularly Kashmiris believe Article 370 should not have been revoked. The mainstreams had warned the central government that abrogating Kashmir’s near-autonomous status will end the state’s accession with the Union of India. Besides, Hurriyat, the National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party and other parties will be trying to put pressure on the government.

Kashmir has been on tenterhooks for the last 13 days with most of the communication lines shut. Though landlines services were restored but internet and cellular services lie suspended. Restrictions from 35 police station on Saturday were lifted with the government saying no protest was reported in the past few days.

