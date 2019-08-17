Article 370: Restrictions have been lifted across 35 police stations in Kashmir, 12 days after curbs were put in place following the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir. The government has made 17 telephone exchanges functional and most will be restored by Sunday evening. In the five districts of Jammu region, 2g internet services were also restored.

Article 370: Twelve days after Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its special status and subsequent clampdown, the government on Saturday eased the restrictions. The process of relaxation and easing of curbs which started from Jammu region is in process and the same were lifted from 35 police stations across the valley. As many as 17 telephone exchanges were made functional and most of the functionality would be restored by Sunday evening, said government spokesperson Rohit Kansal during a presser.

He said that the landlines services in Jammu division were functioning normally where 2g internet services have been also restored in five districts. The spokesman said that the administration was closely monitoring the situation which was normal as no untoward incident has been reported. He added that the plying of transport on the roads is a good sign.

After remaining shut since August 4, the schools would function from Monday. The spokesman said that educational institutions beginning from primary level will function open from Monday, adding that government offices will resume functioning from the same day. Inspector General of Police Kashmir SP Pani, who was also the part of the presser, said that restrictions have been lifted from 35 police stations across north, south and central Kashmir.

Earlier, the government had resorted to a massive clampdown and turned the state into an open cage. All the lines of communication were shut. The government also come down heavily on mainstream politicians who always stood for the country but were against the revocation of Article 370. Most among them were either jailed or put under house arrest. These include two former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

