Pakistan opposes revocation of Article 370, 35A in Kashmir: Pakistan on Monday said that it would “exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps” taken by India regarding Kashmir, the Dawn.com reported. In a press release, stressing that Kashmir was a disputed territory, Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) condemned and rejected the move by the Narendra Modi-led NDA-II government. The statement issued by the FO said no unilateral step by the government of India can change this disputed status, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and the decision will not be acceptable to the people of Kashmir and Pakistan. Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to the Kashmiri cause, the statement read Pakistan will exercise all possible options to counter the illegal step.

Speaking on the issue, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told DawnNewsTV that if the ruling BJP government has lost hope on Kashmir and that’s why they have turned Kashmir and Ladakh into union territories. If the government felt that their policies were effective, they would not have imposed governor’s rule or conducted politics through presidential orders, Qureshi added. Qureshi warned that India is playing a dangerous game once again by reviving and internationalising the Kashmir issue and this will escalate the problem.

A meeting of the Parliamentary Committee of Kashmir will be held at the Parliament House at 2 pm today. Reports said the meeting, chaired by committee chairman Syed Fakhar Imam, will discuss the situation in Kashmir and the use of cluster bombs on civilians by Indian forces. On Monday, Opposition leaders called for a joint session of parliament in light of the developments.

Pakistan Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari said Kashmir is recognised as a disputed territory in the UNSC resolutions and India cannot alter its status through its Parliament. He said Pakistan should approach the International Court of Justice, the UN Security Council and other international forums and human rights organisations over the issue. PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz said her party has decided to hold a rally in Sargodha on Tuesday dedicated to Kashmir.

