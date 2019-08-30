Who is Urmila Matondkar's husband? Mohsin Akhtar Mir comes from a well-off business family in Kashmir. His parents always wanted him to join the family business, however, Mohsin had other plans for himself.

Who is Urmila Matondkar’s husband? Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar on Thursday rebuffed the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution. Slamming the BJP government over clampdown in Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress leader said that her husband had not been able to speak to his parents for the last few days. Mohsin Akhtar Mir and Urmila Matondkar tied the knots on March 3, 2016, in a secret ceremony. Mohsin is a Kashmiri model-turned-businessman, who always wanted to be an actor.

Urmila in her statement said that Mohsin’s parents live in Kashmir and it has been over 22 days that her husband or she spoke to them. She said both her in-laws suffer from diabetic and high blood pressure, and she and her husband had no clue if any medicines were available at home.

Mohsin Akhtar Mir comes from a well-off business family in Kashmir. His parents always wanted him to join the family business, however, Mohsin had other plans for himself. He ran away from his home to become an actor in Mumbai. He was the second runner-up at the Mr India model hunt of 2007.

In his acting career, he was seen in the music video of Taj Mahal, a song by music maestro AR Rehman. He also had a brief screen timing in Farhan Akhtar’s Luck By Chance. He played a male prostitute in Saurabh Sengupta’s It’s A Man’s World. He was also seen in Mumbai Mast Kalandar.

Ever since the invalidation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, internet connection and other communication services have been snapped in the parts of the Valley. Kashmiris residing outside theValley have continuously been protesting against the Centre’s clampdown.

Meanwhile, the Centre has assured that the situation in the Valley is under control and the decision to revoke Article 370 would bring new opportunities for people of Jammu and Kashmir.

