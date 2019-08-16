Article 370: Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has slammed the petitioner ML Sharma, raising questions on the format of the petition. The CJI said that he read the petition thrice but could not understand the text. Sharma has filed the petition on the abrogation of Article 370. The move was strongly opposed by the Opposition parties.

Article 370: The Supreme Court on Friday raised questions on the format of the petition filed on Article 370. While slamming the petitioner ML Sharma, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said that he could not understand the petition after reading it for 30 minutes. He said that the petition is not maintainable and asked Sharma what was this all about. Gogoi said that he has the power to dismiss the petition on technical grounds.

While terming the petition on the revocation of Article 370 a serious matter, the CJI said that people were filing defective petitions. In reaction, Sharma, who is a lawyer-activist, agreed to amend his petition. A bench comprising the CJI, Justices SA Bobde and SA Nazeer were hearing Sharma’s petition and another plea filed by the Kashmir Times editor Anuradha Basin. She was seeking the removal of restrictions on the media in Jammu and Kashmir.

After the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the state, several petitions were filed in the apex court. The Opposition parties have termed the BJP-led NDA’s government’s move illegal. The government had resorted to a clampdown in the state particularly in Kashmir by deploying thousands of troops. All the lines of communication have been shut.

The government has arrested almost all the politicians, fearing protests. These include two former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah. On Thursday, Shah Faesal was detained at Delhi airport while attempting to flee the country. He was taken back to Kashmir and detained.

