Article 370 scrapped, Jammu and Kashmir bifurcation: Rahul Gandhi has expressed his inability to call a meeting of Congress leaders to sink the differences among party leaders over the abrogation of Articles 370, 35A in Jammu and Kashmir, reports said on Tuesday. On being questioned about the divide within the ranks on the scrapping of Articles 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir and the possibility of an emergency meet of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to sink differences, Rahul said he can’t call a meeting of Congress leaders as he is no more the party president. The Gandhi scion, who used to attack the BJP and Narendra Modi during the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign, has maintained a stoic silence over the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A. Rahul had quit as Congress president in May owning the party’s election debacle.

Chinks appeared in the Congress’ armour after Congress’ chief whip Bhubaneshwar Kalita’s resigned on Monday from the membership of the House opposing the party’s stand on the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the J&K. Refusing to accept Congress whip, Kalita said the ideology of Congress today looks like it is committing suicide and he doesn’t want to be a part of it. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaih Naidu accepted Kalita’s resignation.

In a double whammy for the Congress, Kalita’s resignation came at a time on Monday when Ghulam Nabi Azad was attacking the BJP over the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the J&K. Terming Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s move explosion of an atom bomb, Azad said Jammu and Kashmir’s head, considered India’s crown, has been “chopped off” and its identity removed.

While the Congress was among the parties that called the government’s move “murder of democracy” in the Rajya Sabha, senior party leader Janardhan Dwivedi said his political guru Ram Manohar Lohia ji was always against this Article 370 and he would have been happy to see that a historic blunder had been remedied today, albeit late if he were alive today. Though Dwivedi stressed that he was not speaking on behalf of his party but as an individual, his statement holds much significance as he is considered a close aide of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and a former general secretary in charge of the organisation.

#WATCH Janardan Dwivedi, Congress on #Article370revoked : My political guru Ram Manohar Lohia ji was always against this Article. A mistake of history has been corrected today, albeit late. I welcome this. pic.twitter.com/KqBsROImgS — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

Senior Congress leader, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, has openly admitted that the party has been politically outwitted as they are among four or five parties alone that have opposed it.

