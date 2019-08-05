Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has proposed to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution, which special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The decision has created an uproar in the Rajya Sabha. Here is the full text of Amit Shah's speech

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday made it clear about the Centre’s decision to abrogate Section 370 in Rajya Sabha amid Opposition’s uproar. The bill regarding Article 370 was passed in the Upper House of the Parliament and is waiting for President’s assent. According to govt’s decision, Ladakh, earlier a part of Kashmir. will become a Union Territory without legislator. On the other hand, Jammu and Kashmir will become Union Territory (UT) with a legislator. Shah said all the paragraphs of Article 370 won’t be implemented.

While addressing the Rajya Sabha, Amit Shah said that it’s not the first time that Article 370 has been amended as Congress did the same in 1952 and 1962. He said that under the umbrella of Article 370 three families looted Jammu and Kashmir for years. He further said that Maharaja Hari Singh signed J&K Instrument of Accession on 27 Oct 1947, Article 370 came in 1954.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti criticised the government’s move and called it the darkest day in Indian democracy. She said that the decision of Jammu and Kashmir’s leadership to reject 2 nation theory in 1947 and align with India has backfired. She further termed the move to abrogate Article 370 as illegal and unconstitutional.

Here is the full text on what Amit Shah said on Article 370 and Jammu and Kashmir in Rajya Sabha:

The Ladakh divion of the state of Jammu and Kashmir has a large area but is sparsely populated with a very different terrain. There has been a long pending demand of people of Ladakh to give it a status of Union Territory (UT) to enable them to realise their aspirations. The UT of Ladakh will be without legislator. Further, keeping in view the prevailing internal security situation, fuelled by cross-border terrorism in the existing state of Jammu and Kashmir, a separate Union Territory for J&K is being created. The UT of Jammu and Kashmir will be with legislator.

