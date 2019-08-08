Article 370 Kashmir news: Army chief General Bipin Rawat has briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Jammu and Kashmir. The Defence Ministry of Thursday claimed that the situation in Kashmir Valley is under control.

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Thursday briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on developments in Jammu and Kashmir and Indo-Pak border, the Defence Ministry said in a statement. The Defence Ministry claimed that the situation in the Valley is under control. The statement further said that the armed forces are in a state of high alert and have been closely monitoring the situation. Ever since the abrogation of Article 370, 35 A, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, a curfew has been imposed in the Valley over the suspicion of protests against the Centre's decision.

On Monday, August 5, Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved the bill to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and proposed the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir with legislator and Ladakh without legislator. The bill welcomed sparked massive ruckus in Parliament after the Opposition thrashed the Centre of taking a unilateral decision and not discussing it with the stakeholders.

A day before the abrogation of Article 370, the mainstream leaders in the Valley were put under House arrest. Section 144 has also been imposed in the Valley while the Internet and mobile services were snapped to avoid protests.

