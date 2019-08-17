Article 370: Article 370: BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav has claimed that residents of Jammu and Kashmir were celebrating the abrogation of Article 370 like a festival. He said that the Gujjars and Bakarwalas will get a reservation in the new Assembly of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir

Article 370: BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav has said that there will be reserved Assembly seats for Gujjars and Bakarwalas in the new legislature of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that after delimitation of seats, the Scheduled Tribes will get their own seats to represent their communities in the Union Territory which Jammu and Kashmir is set to become after October 31. His remarks came days after the state of stripped of its special constitutional status.

Madhav said that several groups in the state were devoid of basic human rights which include Kashmiri Pandits and West Pakistan refugees. He said that Pandits were compelled to live as refugees in their own country and arrangements for their return to the valley will be done soon. He asserted that rights will be also given back to refugees from Pakistan.

According to the BJP general secretary, Jammu and Kashmir will be having 114 constituencies among which, 24 for PoK which will remain vacant. He said that the J&K will be having 90 seats instead of 87. Madhav maintained that by the end of October, laws will be formulated and J&K will become as a Union Territory with the legislature for some time, adding that it will be granted back full statehood once the situation normalises as clarified by the Home Minister Amit Shah.

About the abrogation of Article 370, he claimed that people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh were happy over the BJP-led NDA government’s decision. He said that the issue had become emotional for the people of the country and life and death for the citizens of J&K. He went to say that residents of the state were celebrating the abrogation like a festival, completely different from the ground situation if reports are to be believed.

Earlier, West Pakistan Hindu refugees had said the abrogation of Articles 370, 35-A entitled them to get full citizenship rights and ended decades-old discrimination against them. The West Pakistani refugees were residents of India but not of Jammu and Kashmir before the abolition of Article 370. Similarly, they were entitled to vote in Parliament elections but not in the State Assembly. Article 370 also didn’t allow them to buy the property and get government jobs. As many as 1.5 lakh West Pakistan refugees living in the Jammu region in the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir.

Exodus of Kashmiri Pandits

The Kashmiri Pandits are a part of the larger Saraswat Brahmin community who belonged to the Pancha (five) Gauda Brahmana groups. Kashmiri Pandits, who are also known as Kashmiri Brahmins, and Sikhs had been forced to flee the Kashmir valley after they were targeted by the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) and radical elements during late 1989 and early 1990. Reports say around 1,50,000 to 1,90,000 of them had fled their homes for their life while as many as 219 people from this community were killed in the region between 1989 and 2004. Reports said approximately 300,000 to 600,000 Kashmiri Hindus were living in the Valley in 1990 and their number was reduced to 2,000–3,000 in 2016. Most of the members of the panic-stricken microscopic community took asylum in Delhi.

