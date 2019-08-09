The unanticipated curfew in Kashmir has left people confused and nervous. People are still confined to their homes. They cannot buy anything. All the schools have been closed as there is curfew across the region.

Since Sunday, August 4, the Centre has entirely shut down the internet, landline, mobile phones, and strict curfew has been placed in Kashmir. Nobody is allowed to meet their friends, family, and relatives. In the unprecedented clampdown, the authorities have closed down schools and banned public meetings. All roads have been barricaded, some with concertina wires. With the deserted streets, an eerie silence has been forced onto the region. Around 46,000 additional forces have been deployed over the past week. The crackdown on people including political leaders, activists and separatists leaders has entirely changed the political environment. Some have been shifted to different jails across the country.

Earlier this week, the Centre government announced its decision to scrap special status of Jammu and Kashmir and demoted them as a Union Territory along with Ladakh which will now be a separate Union Territory. Before the announcement, Section 144 was clamped down in the Valley, people remained confined mostly indoors amid uncertainty as authorities blocked all the communication links to avoid any untoward incident.

The sudden curfew left people confused and nervous. The region is witnessing shortage of essentials. ATMs are running out of money. People cannot buy anything as even shops are closed since the first day of the landmark decision.

What the BJP gains

Revoking Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was one of the many promises in the election manifesto of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The revocation of Article 370 puts an end to unparalleled constitutional rights enjoyed by Kashmiris for decades.

After the decision, the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir has been divided into two parts. Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh which together was a single state with its own flag, laws and state legislature now lie divided as 2 Union Territories. People wonder why the Centre ignored the regional politicians over the decision. Instead of consulting with local mainstream leaders, the Centre arrested them a day before the announcement in Parliament to curb their dissent and ability to rouse crowds.

The two former chief ministers, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, the latter who had earlier allied with the BJP, and known as the Centre’s representatives in the Valley were arrested. Scores of activists of the National Conference and the PDP have been detained at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre, Srinagar.

BJP’s PR exercise

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval’s lunch with the locals in South Kashmir’s Shopian district was just the Centre’s showcase to exhibit the “normalcy” in Kashmir. In the real sense, the situation is expected to take a U-turn as soon as restrictions are lifted. People across the Valley see this decision as a betrayal. The revocation is like a nightmare for people as it brings Kashmiris closer to India, a thought they are certainly not comfortable with.

Fear of protests

Being the world’s biggest democracy, India’s handling of the abrogation of Article 370 is inherently autocratic with no input from the Kashmiri people, who are the only casualties to this decision taken in the distant tree-lined boulevards of Lutyens’ Delhi. How long the Centre keeps the boots down with its security lockdown in the Valley is not known, nor did the Prime Minister elucidate on a timeframe. It was all on how to win over the people with development when an identity was being effaced with the many stamps of clear unilateral authority.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App