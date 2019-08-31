After more than three weeks from the clampdown in Kashmir, 575 Kashmiri youth joined the Indian Army. The new recruitment for the Jammu and Kashmir light infantry has been inducted at the passing out parade on Saturday in Srinagar.

It has been 26 days since the Central government scrapped the Article 370 from the Jammu and Kashmir. Restrictions may have eased off in the valley over the past few weeks but the situation is not completely normal yet. Amidst this situation, 575 Kashmiri youth from different parts of Jammu and Kashmir have joined the Indian army proving there is still patriotism left in the valley.

This is a tight slap to those who say that people of Kashmir are alienated and the youth from Kashmir doesn’t join the Indian Army. Most importantly, it is clear evidence that if the Kashmiris get enough opportunity, they will come to the mainstream. Reports said, more than 20,000 youth have applied for the vacancies available in the Indian Army which means there are thousands of Kashmiris who want to join Indian Army, Indian Navy, India Airforce, Para-military forces and Jammu-Kashmir police.

Lt General Ashwini Kumar said, several recruitments for the Indian Army will be conducted in the state in future and it is a sign of the changing face of Jammu and Kashmir. He also stated, The Indian Army will always stand with those willing to move ahead in life.

The induction of 575 youth in the Indian Army came at a moment when the state is undergoing a transition after the Indian government scrapped the Article 370, which provided special status to the state.

Since the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir has been under massive security cover. The central government also airlifted a huge number of troops from other parts of the country to the valley.

Although there were some reports of violence in the state, government authorities, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Ministry of Home Affairs dismissed it and stated that there is no sign of violence in the state. The government also claimed that apart from some sporadic incidents, the Kashmir valley is peaceful and no large-scale protests took place anywhere in the region.

Earlier, some international news organisation reported that the several villagers in the valley said they were beaten with sticks and cables, also given electric shocks. However, the Indian Army dismissed any of such allegation and called them baseless and unsubstantiated.

However, Pakistan-based terrorist groups like Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba tried to disrupt the tranquillity of the region. They have issued a letter asking the people of the region to not open their shops or venture out of their house.

