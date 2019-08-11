BJP unit of Jammu and Kashmir has urged Centre to make laws on the purchase of land by outsiders. Earlier, this week the Centre scrapped Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The BJP has said that the restrictions should be placed in the Jammu and Kashmir on the purchase of land by outsiders. The statement of Jammu and Kashmir BJP unit came just less than a week after the Centre government abolished the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Senior BJP leader Nirmal Singh has said the party unit wants to safeguard including the domicile certificates. It also protects the interests of locals with respect to land and state jobs in the region.

While talking to Indian Express, Nirmal Singh said that the unit will discuss the mechanism with the party high command over the issue. He said the neighboring states including Himachal Pradesh and Punjab have certain laws to protect the interests of the local population.

In Punjab, a person must have been the resident of the state of Punjab for at least 6 years to become eligible for a state government job. In Himachal and Pondicherry, a non-resident cannot buy agricultural land in the state.

Reacting over the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation post-abrogation of Article 370, Singh said the domicile clause would not exclude either them. PM Narendra Modi had raised the issue of West Pakistani refugees who have been deprived of basic rights despite living in the state for 70 years.

BJP spokesperson J&K Sunil Seth has also supported the former deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh. He claimed that the government is working on the land certificate issue.

The Jammu and Kashmir is reeling under the strict curfew since the day Centre abrogated Article 370 which gave special status.

