Article 370 Kashmir News: IGI airport has ordered flyers, including domestic, international passengers to reach 3-4 hours early over security concerns. The recent order comes after Pakistan banned its airspace for Indian flights.

The Indira Gandhi International airport has asked all the passengers flying from Delhi to reach the airport before 3 hours in advance in view of the security reasons. Authorities have said due to enhanced security arrangements, flyers are requested to reach Delhi Airport minimum 3 hours in advance for all domestic flights and 4 hours in advance for all international flights.

The authorities have also said the entry for the people who come to meet and arrival points for those who come to greet will be barred with effect from August 10 to August 20, 2019.

The IGI airport has stated in the statement that any convenience caused is regretted. The latest move comes after Pakistan expelled India’s High Commissioner back to India.

The security has also been beefed up in all the airports and security alert have also been issued in around 19 airports. Pakistan had also warned of similar attacks in India like the Pulwama attack when more than 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday chaired a crucial meeting with top officials and military leadership and decided to suspend the bilateral trade and diplomatic ties with India.

Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi: Further, the entry to meeters and greeters area will be barred with effect from 10th August to 20th August 2019. Any inconvenience caused is regretted. https://t.co/YAmofLIjE3 — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019

Earlier this week, Home Minister Amit Shah moved the bill to scrap Article 370 and divided the J&K into two Union Territories. Ladakh which was earlier the part of J&K has been changed into separate Union Territory.

The Centre government has also deployed 38,000 troops in Jammu and Kashmir to maintain law and order. It had also moved 8,000 troops on the day of the landmark decision. Since then, the valley is locked down. Section 144 has been imposed in the Kashmir. All the political leaders including former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

