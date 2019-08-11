On Sunday, Amit Shah said that Article 370 should have been removed a long time ago. He said terrorism in the region will finish and J&K will move on the development path now.

Union Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that Article 370 should have been removed a long time ago. He said as a legislator, he firmly believes Article 370 should’ve been removed long ago. As a Home Minister, there was no confusion in his mind about the consequences of removing Article 370. He further asserted that he is confident that terrorism in Kashmir will finish and it will move ahead on the path of development now.

Last week, the Centre government scrapped the Article 370 which gave special status to the Jammu and Kashmir. The Centre also divided the region into two Union territories. In his address during the Rajya Sabha debate, Shah claimed that the said article has deprived J&K from development. He also accused Kashmiri politicians for using the article for their political gains.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties including Congress, TMC, DMK, and others opposed the bill and termed it a black hole on the democracy.

Since last week, the government has declared curfew in J&K. People across the region reeling under strict restrictions. Several mainstream politicians of the province too have been placed under house arrest. They include Jammu and Kashmir former chief ministers Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Sajad Lone, and others. In Jammu, the leaders include Harsh Dev Singh, Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan founder Choudhary Lal Singh, and Congress leader Raman Bhalla.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the people, said after removing the article, J&K will be developed and he also appealed the films stars, business tycoons and other industrialists to help government for developing the region.

