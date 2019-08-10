Article 370 Kashmir news: The Centre is all set to form a panel to divide the Jammu and Kashmir officers for the two Union Territories. The officers will work according to the rules framed by the Central government.

After dividing Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories, Centre government is likely to form a panel to divide officers in the region. Reports said the panel will look into the aspects of both the divisions including senior police officers and administrative officers. The report which was first carried out by NDTV, states that the division of officers will be a hard task for Centre as most of the officers want Jammu and Kashmir as their cadre.

The report also said only a handful of administrative officers opt for Ladakh due to several factors. The total strength of IAS and IPS officers in Jammu and Kashmir is around 277.

The Centre government earlier this week scrapped the Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The region which had earlier the winter capital as Jammu and Summer capital as Srinagar and Ladakh as third division.

The newly formed Union Territories will be given the new officers chosen by the Centre itself. The officers who are already serving Jammu and Kashmir are in no mood to serve other places.

The officers’ team for both the Union territories will be determined by Lt Governor. Meanwhile, the Centre government shall have the power to review any of the orders of the Lt Governor.

The re-organization bill of Jammu and Kashmir involves IAS, IPS and other central services officers of J-K cadre will continue to serve in the two Union territories.

The officers who are working in both the Union Territories shall function according to the rules framed by the Central government.

