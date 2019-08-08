Article 370 Kashmir News: Karan Singh on Thursday welcomed Centre's decision of revoking Article 370 and making Ladakh a separate Union Territory. He said that Kashmiri mainstream leaders should be released at an earliest.

Congress leader Karan Singh has welcomed the Centre government’s decision to revoke special status of J&K and making Ladakh a separate Union Territory. The last Yuvraj of Jammu and Kashmir said the Article 35A needed to be addressed. He, however, said that his sole concern is to further the welfare of all sections and regions of J&K. Son of the last ruler Maharaja Hari Singh, Karan Singh said he had proposed a similar move in 1965 when he was the Sadar-i-Riyasat of J&K.

Singh said the efforts should be made that Jammu and Kashmir will attain full statehood as soon as possible so that people can at least enjoy the political right available to the rest of the country. Singh asserted that communal harmony should be maintained and violence eschewed.

Reacting over the continuous detention of political leaders including former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, Karan Singh said it is unfair to detain political leaders whose workers have over the years made heavy sacrifices and both the parties have been from time to time remained political allies of national parties and governments at the state and Centre.

Dr Karan Singh, Congress leader&son of Maharaja Hari Singh, on abrogation of Article 370: Ladakh's emergence as a Union Territory is to be welcomed…Gender discrimination in Article 35A needed to be addressed…My sole concern is to further welfare of all sections®ions of J&K

Earlier this week, Home MInister Amit Shah moved the bill of abrogation of Article 370. The bill also splits J&K into two Union Territories. One will be J&K and another Ladakh. The move was supported by most of the political parties.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has criticized India for revoking special status of J&K. Pakistan PM Imran Khan has warned India of similar Pulwama like attacks.

