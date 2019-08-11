Article 370 Kashmir news: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the country will approach United Nations Security Council with China's support over the abrogation of article 370.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said Pakistan will move to United Nations Security Council with the support of China over the issue regarding the abrogation of Article 370. The statement from the Foreign Minister comes just a couple of hours when India had sent a reminder to Pakistan regarding another round of talks for the Kartarpur Corridor.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi who arrived in Beijing on Saturday had met State Counsellor and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi and other Chinese leaders. Shah’s visit to China has sent waves across the world. The leader is seeking the support of China to ratchet-up the Kashmir issue.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s visit comes two days ahead as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is also visiting Beijing on August 11. The Union Minister is expected to hold wide-ranging talks with his Chinese counterpart and the latest developments in the country.

China supports Pakistan’s repeated calls for peace and stability and we will work together to highlight the voice of Kashmiris to the world. 3/3 — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) August 9, 2019

This will be the first visit of Union Minister S Jaishankar to China after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government commenced its second term.

Earlier this week, Qureshi had written a letter to the UN regarding India’s decision about Kashmir. The UN has also called on India and Pakistan to resolve their disputes through dialogue and negotiation and should exercise restraint and take measures to control the situation.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia had said they expected both the countries will not allow aggravation of the situation in the region due to the abrogation of Article 370.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia: We proceed from fact that the changes associated with the change in the status of the state of J&K and its division into two union territories are carried out within framework of the Constitution of the Republic of India. (2/3) https://t.co/NPbhnG1NtT — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2019

Pakistan has also suspended trade relations and diplomatic ties with India. It has also closed bus and railway routes with India. Pakistan had also expelled Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria.

