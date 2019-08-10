Pakistan has suspended Lahore-Delhi friendship bus service that has been the backbone of diplomatic relations between both the countries. The move is in line with India's revocation of Article 370 which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

After India abrogated Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan downgraded bilateral ties with India through suspension of train services, sending the Indian high commissioner back to India, suspension of Wagah border ceremony.

In the latest move against India, Pakistan has also suspended Lahore-Delhi bus service citing revocation of Jammu and Kashmir special status. Though, this isn’t the first time that the bus-service has been called off. In 2001 the service was suspended by India following the terrorist attack on the Indian Parliament. However, this time the friendship bus service has been shunned by Pakistan.

Pakistan Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed tweeted that the decision was taken in line with the National Security Committee meeting, which decided to suspend the bus service between Lahore and New Delhi.

The bus service started in 1999 as a move to strengthen diplomatic ties between India and Pakistan. It’s operated from Delhi’s Ambedkar Stadium terminal every week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday while from Pakistan, the service is operated on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday every week. This is the one-way route from Delhi to Lahore.

On the way back from Lahore to Delhi, the days are reversed with DTC buses leaving from Lahore every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday while for Pakistan, its PTDC that operates on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Prior to this, train services such as Samjhuata Express, Thar Express between Indian and Pakistan were suspended as a retaliatory move against India.

Earlier, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had also asserted to move United Nations Security Council against India which was followed by suspension of bilateral and diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Though many were expecting that talks on Kartarpur corridor would also be suspended, however, Pakistan has maintained that the construction work on the Kartarpur Sahib corridor would continue.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App