Following the abrogation of article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, several Opposition leaders have been trying to visit the state but to no avail. Yesterday, Congress's Ghulam Nabi Azad was detained from the valley and today it was CPI(M) leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja who were detained at Srinagar airport.

Left leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja were detained at the Srinagar airport when they reached the curfew imposed state of Jammu and Kashmir this afternoon. The CPI (M) leaders had informed the state administration beforehand about their arrival to meet party MLA MY Tarigami who has not been keeping well.

The CPI leaders also wanted to take a survey of the situation in the valley, however, their movement was detained as soon as they reached the Srinagar airport. The visit has come in the wake of abrogation of Article 370 by the Centre which has nullified state’s special status.

The party, in response, condemned the detention of its leaders. Reportedly, Yechury had sought permission from Governor Satya Pal Malik to visit the state.

Speaking to PTI, Yechury said the security forces barred his convoy showing a paper that prohibited movement in the valley. He claimed that the governor had assented to his demands that there won’t be any hurdles when he visits Jammu and Kashmir to meet his ailing colleagues and other comrades.

Yesterday, veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad was also sent back from the Srinagar airport after he failed to convince the forces to let him meet the people and review the situation in the valley.

Section 144 has been imposed in the state since its special status was revoked. Several businessmen and other stakeholders who were arrested have been transferred to jails in Agra and Delhi. While regional parties National Conference and People Democratic Party leaders Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah have been kept in house arrest.

The cellular connectivity and other means of communication have been disrupted, though, the forces are easing restrictions for a stipulated duration so that people could buy essential commodities.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App