Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhary said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir was similar to that of concentration camps with no connectivity with the outside world. Simultaneously, on Pakistan suspending trade ties with India after Article 370 abrogation, Choudhary said it was an internal matter and government had the right to pass any law in the country.

Congress Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has sparked controversy over his comparison of Kashmir with concentration camps following the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. He said PM had assured from Red Fort that Kashmiris will be embraced and not treated with bullets but the present situation was similar to that of a Nazi concentration camp as there was no connectivity with the outside world.

When asked over the suspension of trade ties by Pakistan as a retaliatory move against India after the latter scrapped Article 370, Choudhary said the move was expected by Pakistan and that India had the right to decide whichever law it wanted to pass in the nation.

Another Congress leader Tehseen Poonawalla had filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking an urgent hearing for withdrawal of Section 144 in Jammu and Kashmir. His plea was rejected by the top court as it said the proceedings would happen in the due course and that the matter would be listed before the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

#WATCH Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, Congress leader in Lok Sabha: PM had announced from Red Fort that we'll take Kashmiris forward not with bullets but by embracing them, but today, the situation in Kashmir is similar to that of a concentration camp. pic.twitter.com/jzGnZ6sSWy — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019

Amid the tight security situation, Indira Gandhi International Airport has requested all the flyers to reach the Delhi Airport at least 3 hours beforehand for all domestic flights while for international flights the flyers have been notified to reach 4 hours early.

Yesterday, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited the valley to review the situation and could be seen assuring the locals of normalcy in the state, at least what could be assumed from the pictures that went viral on social media. Meanwhile, the situation in Kashmir is apparently normal with locals resuming their work.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 4 pm on radio to discuss the current situation in Kashmir. He had reportedly disciplined his MPs to not get excited after he gave the final nod for the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App